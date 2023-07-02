The Enemy of Progress

The role of Russia and China on the continent of Africa is discussed. The impact of christian right-wing groups on anti-LGBTQ+ laws and anti-abortion laws in African countries. Explorations in the undersea and outer space as a tourism business model is questioned. The spate of new laws including permit-less gun carry in Florida is discussed as well as the right-wing trend of the U.S. Supreme Court reversing 50-plus years of progress especially on Affirmative Action in college admissions.
