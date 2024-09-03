Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The forecast for the 2024 hurricane season is eased

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Hurricane Debby flooding
Flooding from Tropical Storm Debby in Gulfport, Florida. Screenshot from City of Gulfport webcam - Beach Boulevard at Shore Boulevard - at 8:22 p.m. on 4 Aug. 2024.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The meteorology company AccuWeather on Tuesday scaled back its forecast for this year’s hurricane season after the Atlantic Ocean was relatively quiet over the Labor Day weekend and had “limited” tropical activity in August.

Though still projecting an above-average season, AccuWeather is now forecasting 16 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes and three to six reaching Category 3 strength.

In March, AccuWeather projected 20 to 25 named storms, with eight to 12 becoming hurricanes and four to seven reaching Category 3 strength.

The hurricane season started June 1 and will end Nov. 30.

It has had five named storms, with three reaching hurricane strength and one becoming a major system

The storms have included the Category 1 Hurricane Debby, which made landfall last month in Taylor County before crossing parts of North Florida.

Experts at Colorado State University last month also slightly revised their forecast for the season from 25 to 23 named storms.

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday was watching three storm systems that didn’t pose immediate threats to Florida.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Weds. Sept. 4th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The trial for fourth activists who are accused of interfering...

sugar
A court backs U.S. Sugar in a case over boilers and Clean Air Act emissions

A court ruled that an EPA rule classified some sugar...

Florida Capitol
Florida legislative committee meetings are scheduled for December and beyond

Florida House committees will meet the week of Dec. 2...

football prayer
A court rejects a Tampa Christian school’s lawsuit over a blocked pregame prayer

A court said the Florida High School Athletic Association did...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🐾 Support WMNF! 🐾 Tune in to Talking Animals Showcode: TLA, Sept 4, 11am-Noon ET, and donate to keep us going strong. Exclusive gifts, including Jeff Ross tickets, await! You don't miss his show! 🎉🎤 #WMNFFundDrive #SupportLocalRadio #wmnf 🎉🎶📻 The WMNF FALL FUND DRIVE starts tomorrow! Join us in supporting the music and talk radio that keeps our community strong. Every donation counts—let’s make a difference together! 💪 🎙️🎶 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #wmnf #SupportWMNF #CommunityRadio #FallFundDrive Today's #TBT features DJ Cen-Flo spinning for the community like only he can! 🎧🎶 Songwriter & radio DJ Cen-Flo electrifies WMNF with his infectious rhythms, dynamic energy, and insightful programming, making him a powerhouse on the airwaves. If you're looking for songs you didn't know you needed, this is your show! 💥 Drop some love in the comments! ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday #Memories #WMNF Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase tune in for the Awesome 🎵 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for the Fabulous ARIELLA a talented duo with a passion for blues, jazz and soul! Watch Live them Live on Facebook or Listen via 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: