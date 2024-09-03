The forecast for the 2024 hurricane season is eased

Flooding from Tropical Storm Debby in Gulfport, Florida. Screenshot from City of Gulfport webcam - Beach Boulevard at Shore Boulevard - at 8:22 p.m. on 4 Aug. 2024.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The meteorology company AccuWeather on Tuesday scaled back its forecast for this year’s hurricane season after the Atlantic Ocean was relatively quiet over the Labor Day weekend and had “limited” tropical activity in August.

Though still projecting an above-average season, AccuWeather is now forecasting 16 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes and three to six reaching Category 3 strength.

In March, AccuWeather projected 20 to 25 named storms, with eight to 12 becoming hurricanes and four to seven reaching Category 3 strength.

The hurricane season started June 1 and will end Nov. 30.

It has had five named storms, with three reaching hurricane strength and one becoming a major system

The storms have included the Category 1 Hurricane Debby, which made landfall last month in Taylor County before crossing parts of North Florida.

Experts at Colorado State University last month also slightly revised their forecast for the season from 25 to 23 named storms.

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday was watching three storm systems that didn’t pose immediate threats to Florida.