The health of Tampa Bay with Justin Tramble (Tampa Bay Waterkeeper)

Posted on December 11, 2024 • by Grace Behnke, Tanja Vidovic
logo ©TampaBayWaterkeeper

This Monday, Tanja and Anni are joined on the Sustainable Living Show by Justin Tramble of Tampa Bay Waterkeeper.

Justin Tramble has been Tampa Bay Waterkeeper’s executive director since March 2022. Prior to his role at Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, he served in local government management, working in various functions including parks and recreation, budgeting, and strategic planning. He most recently was the Assistant Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Treasure Island. Justin holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Florida and is a Florida native. He joined the show to discuss the health of the bay.

Topics discussed include:

-What is Tampa Bay Waterkeeper and the Waterkeeper Alliance

-what is a watershed

-Piney Point

-red tide

-how do we determine the health of the bay (keystone species, pollution, algae, seagrass, water quality etc…)

-what is the health status of the bay and how can we maintain/ improve it

-how is TBW and the Waterkeeper Alliance working for the health of the watershed

-testing on the watershed

-what things negatively impact the health of the bay and what can individuals, communities and the government do to change it

and more!

Learn more about Tampa Bay Waterkeeper’s efforts and how you can get involved by visiting their website.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here. You can also stay up to date with show happenings on our Facebook page. Head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your monetary support. Remember, it takes a community to build a community.

 

