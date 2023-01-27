“The Importance of Self-Education” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Since 2005, many people from around the world have been collectively commemorating the loss of victims of the Holocaust. January 27th was chosen as the International Holocaust Remembrance day because this day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination camps by Soviet Troops).

January 2023’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day came on the heels of a controversial subject in Florida regarding the Florida Department of Education (FDE) decision to reject a proposed Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies course in high schools. As part of the FDE’s defense, some of the proposed course lessons did not comply with Florida’s law or the state’s education standards.

Vice-President Kamala Harris had this to say about Florida’s controversial law, “Every student in our nation should be able to learn about the culture, contributions, and experiences of all Americans — including Black Americans — who shaped our history”.

Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. However, not everyone has equal access to education, and governments largely control what is taught in public schools.

With any proposed changes in life there will always be supporters and critics, and the final verdict will never be satisfactory to all. Regardless of whose political agenda prevails in these heated discussions, individuals can still choose to self-educate themselves on matters that are important to them.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of self-education as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!