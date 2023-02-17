“The Importance of Self-Love” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Valentine’s day is widely known as a collective day to express extra love and affection to our loved ones. However, there are some who believe that you don’t need a specific day to do this. In fact no matter how many flowers, candy or gifts you may give to your loved ones, it doesn’t mean your relationship is healthy and neither does it mean that it will flourish.

“Losing themselves in a marriage”. Despite the star-crossed lovers who cling for opportunities to express their affection on Valentines Day, there are those who have no interest in being struck or grazed by Cupid’s arrow, opting for solitude instead. According to an article posted on www.census.gov , in September of 2022, nearly 50% of U.S. adults are single. Additionally, 35%-50% first time marriages in the United States will end in divorce. Of the many reasons people have given for divorcing is

Eckhart Tolle said it best: “When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.” Many Mental Health Coach and relationship experts will agree that one of the best ways to not lose touch with oneself is by practicing self-love. It’s also a known fact that hurt people hurt other people which therefore supports the need and importance of learning to love ourselves first so that we can become the best version of ourselves in order to more effectively love others.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!