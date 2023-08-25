The Opinion Of Dr. Binoy Kampmark. The Real Tony Montana(s)?

The learned Dr. Binoy Kampmark, senior lecturer at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia is a frequent and welcome contributor to Life Elsewhere. His regular commentaries for CounterPunch are often the raison d’être to invite the professor to share his well-considered opinions with you. In this edition Binoy talks about Oppenheimer – The Truth Vs. The Movie. Assange Be Wary: The Dangers of a US Plea Deal. Peter Pan Man: Elon Musk’s Rebranding of Twitter. The Afghanistan Lithium Great Game. Plus, Dr. Kampmark shares his thoughts on the most recent chapter in the unprecedented saga of a criminally indicted ex-president. It’s certainly worth noting that Binoy Kampmark’s opinions are often at odds with mainstream thoughts, while avoiding the echo-chamber chorus of most alternate media.
In answer to the question, “Was the truth hard to decipher?” Author Roben Farzad admits when dealing with notorious cocaine dealers, where each and everyone suggests that they were the role model for Tony Montana in Scarface…”You have to select and trust your research carefully.” Farzad replies. His book, Hotel Scarface Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami is a fantastical read. No details, no matter how gruesome or potentially unbelievable are spared. Roben tells the story of Miami’s notorious Mutiny Hotel with delicious enthusiasm and if prompted will manage a spot-on impersonation of one of the extraordinary cast of characters. Roben Farzad joins Norman B to talk about Hotel Scarface in the second half of the next edition of Life Elsewhere.
Show 517