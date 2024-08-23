Donate Now!
The potential for flooding increases through the weekend

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

Manatee County has extended its State of Emergency more than 2 weeks after Hurricane Debby. New rains are expected to add insult to injury for water-logged parts of southwest Florida after Debby caused extensive flooding in the area.

Sarasota County is also monitoring areas that are prone to flooding, especially in the wake of Hurricane Debby, which brought more than $100 million in damage, caused major flooding and resulted in more than 700 water rescues throughout both Sarasota and Manatee counties.

North Port will have bags and sand available for residents while supplies last. Make sure to bring your own shovel to this site. There is a 10-bag limit per car.

A stalled front draped across the state is creating a steady stream of rain and some tropical downpours across southwest Florida for the next several days. Widespread downpours that develop have the potential to bring in more flooding rains.

North Port has received between 3-7 inches of rainfall in some areas of the city over the past 24 hours. City staff is monitoring the rainfall and water levels as thunderstorms move through the area.

Late this weekend, the typical summer weather pattern returns with morning sunshine, hot afternoons, and a round of late-day thunderstorms.

