The race to replace Matt Gaetz in congress gets crowded

Posted on December 5, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
As a qualifying period started Thursday, a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in a Northwest Florida district quickly became crowded.

Candidates who qualified in Congressional District 1 included Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a Republican, and state Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre.

Other Republicans who qualified were Kevin Gaffney of Freeport, Greg Merk of Pensacola, John Mills of Navarre, Jeff Peacock of Pace, Michael Dylan Thompson of Pensacola and Gene Valentino of Pensacola, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Democrat Gay Valimont also qualified to run in the Republican stronghold, which includes all or parts of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

Qualifying will end at noon on Friday.

Gaetz resigned last month after President-elect Donald Trump picked him to become U.S. attorney general.

Gaetz later withdrew from consideration for the top Justice Department post.

A formal qualifying period also will begin Friday in a special election in Congressional District 6, which will be open because Trump nominated U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to become national security adviser.

State Sen. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, Democrat Ges Selmont of Elkton and Libertarian Andrew Parrott of Ocala have already paid qualifying fees to run in District 6, which is made up of all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties, according to the Division of Elections website.

The qualifying period in District 6 will continue until noon Saturday.

Special primary elections in both districts are scheduled for Jan. 28, with general elections on April 1.

Trump has endorsed Patronis and Fine.

