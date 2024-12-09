Donate Now!
The Scoop for Monday December 09th, 2024- WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines

Posted on December 9, 2024 • by Will
The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida

St. Pete nonprofit spreads awareness of HIV in honor of World AIDS Day

A St. Petersburg nonprofit is spreading the word about HIV prevention and treatments.

Hearing set for case involving committee responsible for Amendment 4

A judge will hear arguments in January over a dispute involving the state’s attempt to impose a $328 thousand fine against the committee that led efforts to pass Amendment Four.

CEO shooting opens door for people’s frustrations with insurance companies

The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has opened the door for many people to vent their frustrations and anger over the insurance industry.

Organization works to help veteran families this holiday season

The holiday season is the time of giving, but some veteran families might not be able to buy gifts for their loved ones.

Additional information provided by Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and the Associated Press.

The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida
