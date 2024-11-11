The Scoop for Monday, November 11, 2024- WMNF’s Daily digest of news headlines

Student newspaper at UF says school is investigating basketball coach for sexual harassment

A student newspaper at the University of Florida reports the school is investigating its basketball coach for allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploration stalking, cyberstalking, multiple women, including students.

Environmental group warns about Florida’s new constitutional right to hunt and fish

A ballot measure to enshrine the right to hunt and fish in the Florida constitution overwhelmingly passed last week.

Floridians did not pass a right to abortion; judge denies injunction

A proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights did not pass in Florida last week. On Wednesday the judge issued an eight-page decision that rejected an injunction sought by Floridians Protecting Freedom.

DeSantis leads Florida delegation to Italy

Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Florida delegation will begin a five-day trade mission to Italy today.

Pinellas seeks $79 million grant to replace Dunedin Causeway Main Bridge

Pinellas County will pursue a $79 million dollar grant through the Federal Highway Administration to replace the Dunedin Causeway Main Bridge.

72,000 Floridians have filed National Flood Insurance claims

More than 72,000 Florida policyholders in the National Flood Insurance Program have filed claims because of damage from hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.