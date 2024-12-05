The Scoop for Thursday, December 5th, 2024 WMNF’s daily digest of the news headlines

St. Pete City Council will vote on stadium bonds

The St. Pete City Council will be voting today on bonds for the new Rays Stadium.

Pasco Sheriff reaches settlement with people who were harassed by deputies

The PCSO has reached a settlement with 4 plaintiffs. The amount paid is $105,000.

Tampa ranks 18th out of the 50 largest US cities for highest household bills

A new report shows that Tampa ranks 18th out of 50 largest US cities for household bills.

Some Pinellas parents want a children’s book banned

Pinellas parents have raised concerns and challenged the inclusion of certain childrens books in schools.

