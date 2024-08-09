The Scoop: Mon. August 9th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Bomb threat in Winter Park
A theater festival in Winter Park was disrupted by a bomb threat.
11-year-old shot and killed in St. Pete
An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Pete last night.
Florida Army National Guard offers resources to people impacted by flooding in Manatee County
River Flood Warnings are still in effect for many locations after heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby. The National Guard also offers resources to those impacted by the flooding.
United Faculty of Florida sues the state over tenure and arbitration
The United Faculty of Florida, a union that represents more than 25,000 members in higher education, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday.
Anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing
Today is the 79th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki.
