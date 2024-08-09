The Scoop: Mon. August 9th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Bomb threat in Winter Park

A theater festival in Winter Park was disrupted by a bomb threat.

11-year-old shot and killed in St. Pete

An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Pete last night.

Florida Army National Guard offers resources to people impacted by flooding in Manatee County

River Flood Warnings are still in effect for many locations after heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby. The National Guard also offers resources to those impacted by the flooding.

United Faculty of Florida sues the state over tenure and arbitration

The United Faculty of Florida, a union that represents more than 25,000 members in higher education, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday.

Anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing

Today is the 79th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /