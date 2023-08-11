The Scoop: Fri., August 11, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Gender studies at New College of Florida

Gender studies could be phased out at New College of Florida beginning in 2024. A motion to start that process passed at a New College Board of Trustees meeting yesterday.

New College conducts interviews for president

New College of Florida officials interviewed three final candidates vying to become the school’s next permanent president, including current Interim President Richard Corcoran. The interviews took place prior to a meeting of the trustees of New College at which the board gave initial approval for a business plan to guide the school. The trustees did not indicate when the board is scheduled to make a selection.

School year begins with some confusion and relief

School district leaders are taking a patchwork approach to the implementation of the College Board’s Advanced Placement psychology course amidst confusion over a controversial Florida law restricting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. The confusion comes as school officials deal with staff shortages. All the while, the Florida legislature passed a law this year that allows students, regardless of income, the ability to apply for a voucher of about eight thousand dollars.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

