The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 23rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

First Amendment group supports suspended UF students

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, is advocating for University of Florida students suspended after a pro-Palestine protest in April.

Expect flooding this weekend

There is to be an increased risk of flooding over the next couple of days. Some parts in the area are still facing flooding in the street.

Pushback against park proposals ramps up

There is a lot of concern amongst Floridians regarding DeSantis administration’s proposal to add lodges, pickleball courts, and golf courses within the state’s park system.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /