The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 23rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Lia Marsee
First Amendment group supports suspended UF students

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, is advocating for University of Florida students suspended after a pro-Palestine protest in April.

Expect flooding this weekend

There is to be an increased risk of flooding over the next couple of days. Some parts in the area are still facing flooding in the street.

Pushback against park proposals ramps up

There is a lot of concern amongst Floridians regarding DeSantis administration’s proposal to add lodges, pickleball courts, and golf courses within the state’s park system.

