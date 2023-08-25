The Scoop: Fri., August 25, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

LGBTQ+ people feel unsafe

A new study shows that policies Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law banning gender-affirming care for minors and making it harder for transgender adults to get medical care are driving LGBTQ people away from the state.

Pushback on extremism

A new group, Parenting With Pride, is pushing back against what it sees as a rising tide of right-wing extremism in Florida when it comes to schools and culture wars.

Contentious congressional map

A state judge in Leon County heard final arguments yesterday in a challenge to Florida’s congressional map. The case centers on the erasure of North Florida’s only African American-performing district.

St. Pete shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting last night. It occurred around 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of 17th Ave S. One is stable and the other is in critical condition.

Tropical activity

Hurricane season is beginning to heat up with tropical activity in two areas we should keep our eyes on.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.