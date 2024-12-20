Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Dec 20th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on December 20, 2024 • by Kiley Petracek
New social media law goes into effect Jan. 1

A new law banning kids under the age of 14 from having social media accounts takes effect in Florida on January 1. Under the law, 14 and 15-year-olds can only open or operate social media accounts with parental permission.

Pinellas commissioner flipped vote for Rays stadium

Pinellas County approved bonds for their part of a new $1.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays stadium.

Deportations nearly doubled from a year ago

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it deported more than 270,000 people in the last 12-month period, the highest annual tally in a decade.

Pickleball tournament this week in Volusia County

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing recreational activities in America. WMNF’s Sean Kinane reports hundreds of amateurs and pros are competing this week at a professional pickleball tournament in Holly Hill in Volusia County.

Amazon workers go on strike

Amazon workers affiliated with the Teamsters union are holding a strike at seven of the company’s delivery hubs less than a week before Christmas.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kiley Petracek

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

