The Scoop: Fri. Dec 20th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

New social media law goes into effect Jan. 1

A new law banning kids under the age of 14 from having social media accounts takes effect in Florida on January 1. Under the law, 14 and 15-year-olds can only open or operate social media accounts with parental permission.

Pinellas County approved bonds for their part of a new $1.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays stadium.

Deportations nearly doubled from a year ago

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it deported more than 270,000 people in the last 12-month period, the highest annual tally in a decade.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing recreational activities in America. WMNF’s Sean Kinane reports hundreds of amateurs and pros are competing this week at a professional pickleball tournament in Holly Hill in Volusia County.

Amazon workers go on strike

Amazon workers affiliated with the Teamsters union are holding a strike at seven of the company’s delivery hubs less than a week before Christmas.

