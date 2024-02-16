Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., February 16, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Social media bill

A proposal that aims to keep children off social media has been revamped by the Florida Senate. The debate on whether or not restrictions in the proposal would be constitutional and if they would be infringing on parental rights continued yesterday. The bill passed through the house last month with overwhelming support.

Bears

A controversial proposal allowing people to kill bears in self defense passed through the Florida House. The Republican sponsor of the bill feels it is needed due to the increase in bears venturing into residential communities. Opposers of the proposal say that better trash management would help reduce the attraction of residential communities to bears.

Opposition to FL immigration laws

Last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping anti-immigration bill into law. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that immigration advocates and lawmakers gathered in the state capitol yesterday to speak on a bill that would reverse a lot of those policies.

Left lane drivers

Florida drivers may be unable to cruise in the left lanes of highways soon. A bill that passed in the Florida House would restrict motorists, on highways with two lanes in the same direction with a speed limit of 65  mph or higher, from using the left lane for anything of than passing or as instructed otherwise by law enforcement or traffic control devices.

Pot alternatives

The Florida Senate has backed a bill aimed at keeping pot alternative products out of the hands of minors. The bill would tighten restrictions on the advertisement of hemp products like delta-9.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

