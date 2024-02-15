Donate Now!
Advocates hope the “Welcoming Florida” act will undo state laws curbing immigration

Posted on by Chris Young
FL Sen. Victor Torres speaks in Tallahassee // Florida Immigration Coalition Facebook

Last year, Governor Ron Desantis signed a sweeping anti-immigration bill into law. Immigration advocates and lawmakers gathered in the state capitol Thursday to speak on a bill that would reverse a lot of those policies.

The act would repeal efforts to curb immigration. It would limit law enforcements’ involvement in immigration enforcement, expand eligibility for driver’s licenses, and more.

Tessa Petit is a Haitian immigrant and Executive Director of Florida Immigrant Coalition.

“Once again, the legislature is ruthlessly passing bills that will impact all Floridians, with the greatest impact on low-income and marginalized communities. This needs to stop.”

Last year’s Senate Bill 1718 was signed into law in July. It criminalizes those who cross into Florida with undocumented immigrants, requires strict verification of immigration status for employers, and more.

Senator Victor Torres is a sponsor of the Welcoming Florida Act.

“For many years, my Hispanic brothers and sisters have been under assault in Florida, with anti-immigration policies that make it harder for immigrants seeking the American Dream to make the dream a reality.”

The bills were filed in the Senate and House. They will likely face opposition from a Republican-led legislature.

