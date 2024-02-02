The Scoop: Fri., February 2, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

House passes bill loosening child labor laws

A bill that will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to work longer and later hours has passed in the Florida House. Rep. Anna Eskamani questioned whether the bill was proposed because the immigrant employment restrictions, passed one year earlier, are making it more difficult for companies to fill these positions.

Florida State Guard heading to Texas border with Mexico

With a growing concern about undocumented immigrants entering through Texas’ border, Governor Ron DeSantis has deployed members of the Florida State Guard and Florida National Guard to Texas. Texas is currently in a dispute with the federal government over its ability to “defend” its border even after the Supreme Court ruled that federal agents could remove any razor wire put up at the border.

Vacation rentals could be regulated statewide

Vacation rentals could soon be under statewide regulation. WMNF’s Chris Young reports a bill passed in the Senate yesterday that would give Florida more power over regulating the properties.

Bill would let Floridians buy guns during emergencies

A new bill is looking to make the sale of guns and ammunition during a declared state of emergency legal. Under current law, the sale of guns and ammunition is prohibited during a declared state of emergency.

Appeals court slams Florida law on foreign ownership

a Florida law restricting people from China from owning property is likely to be eclipsed by federal law. An appeals court has already blocked enforcement of this law against two plaintiffs.

Deadly plane crash in Clearwater

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Clearwater mobile home park after a small plane crashed last night. The FAA has reported that the pilot had an engine failure.

Tesla recalls

Tesla has begun a recall of almost every vehicle it has sold in the U.S. because of the size of the warning lights on the display. The size of the warning lights can make them hard to read, leading to a higher risk of crashing.

Asteroid sails by Earth

An asteroid, estimated to be the size of the Empire State Building, will be passing Earth within 1.7 million miles today. Staying over 7 times the distance it takes to get from Earth to the Moon, there will be no chance it hits us. Discovered in 2008 this asteroid won’t be seen again until 2032 when it will be 45 million miles away when passing us.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

