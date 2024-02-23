Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., February 23, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Legislature passes ban on kids using some social media

A bill that originated in the Florida House has now passed through the State Senate. The bill bars children under 16 from using some social media apps, supporters of this bill believe it will help keep children safer online.

Bill advances cracking down on people experiencing homelessness

A bill that restricts people experiencing homelessness from sleeping on public property moved forward in the State House yesterday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the bill faced support and criticism for a number of reasons.

PETA pushes back against Florida bill banning cultured meat

A bill in the Legislature would preemptively ban the sale of cell-cultured meat in Florida. WMNF’s Kerilyn Kwiatkowski reports the animal rights group PETA is criticizing SB 1084.

Looser work restrictions for teens

A controversial bill passed through the Florida House aims to loosen work restrictions for 16 and 17-year-olds. The bill is scheduled to come before a Senate Committee on Monday.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Player position: