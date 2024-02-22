PETA Challenges Florida Bills Proposing Preemptive Ban on Cell-Cultured Meat

Listen:
In response to proposed bills by Florida lawmakers, PETA strongly criticizes the preemptive ban on cell-cultured meat. PETA, calls for renaming the bills to “Special Interests’ Dirty Habits Retention Act of 2024,” Campaign manager Amber Canavan highlighting their belief that the legislation prioritizes special interests over animal welfare. urging a shift in focus from supporting the declining traditional meat industry to educating the public on factory farming drawbacks, promoting access to fresh vegan alternatives, and addressing the environmental impact. Despite the eventual market arrival of cell-cultured meat, PETA emphasizes the need for informed choices and invites everyone to visit peta.org for a free vegan kit.