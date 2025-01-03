Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Jan 3rd, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 3, 2025 • by Leah Burdick
Rudman bills tossed out

Rudman resigned from the house but had 6 bills he wrote.

Hurricane Milton reopened a Sarasota inlet improving water quality

Midnight Pass was closed for decades, but Milton reopened it. They want to dig the hole deeper to prevent it from closing again.

The State University System sets lofty goal for 2025

They want to improve the rankings of several states’ universities by 20230. Florida Atlantic University to be in the top 100.

State targets $5.778M in COVID overpayments

Trinity Healthcare Services was contracted in 2021 to perform vaccines and they have improperly tried to keep the payments.

Two injured in New Orleans New Year attack from Fort Myers

Two students from Fort Myers are 2023 Cantabery Graduates who were injured in the attack.

Frigid air to hit the Sunshine State next week

The cold blast is expected to hit Florida next week. By Tuesday lows in the Panhandle can fall in the 20s.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

