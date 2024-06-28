Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Fri. June 28th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Share

Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida will not follow federal advisories on gun violence

Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida will not follow federal advisories on gun violence. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that this comes after the Hillsborough State Attorney expanded a unit addressing gun-related crimes.

DeSantis vetoes vacation rental bill

Ron DeSantis Vetoed a bill that would give the state more power when it comes to regulating rental properties.

Free food drive in Palm Harbor

There will be a free food drive in Palm Harbor this weekend. WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports, the event is for families in need.

Florida Aquarium released eight sea turtles into the Atlantic Ocean

The Florida Aquarium released eight sea turtles into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

Oil drilling hearing

A hearing is scheduled for this December to discuss oil drilling in northwest Florida.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Pinellas police are tracking where the unhoused sleep before state ban takes effect

Listen:   The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that cities...

pronouns they them
Feds weigh in against Florida’s pronoun law

The case alleges that Florida's restrictions violate the teachers’ First...

Tampa Bay politicos discuss Biden-Trump debate

You’re probably still hungover from the first presidential debate between...

AAA has some advice for travelers hitting the road on July 4th

AAA expects record number of travelers this Independence Day. ...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: