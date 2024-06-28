The Scoop: Fri. June 28th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida will not follow federal advisories on gun violence

Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida will not follow federal advisories on gun violence. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that this comes after the Hillsborough State Attorney expanded a unit addressing gun-related crimes.

DeSantis vetoes vacation rental bill

Ron DeSantis Vetoed a bill that would give the state more power when it comes to regulating rental properties.

Free food drive in Palm Harbor

There will be a free food drive in Palm Harbor this weekend. WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports, the event is for families in need.

Florida Aquarium released eight sea turtles into the Atlantic Ocean

The Florida Aquarium released eight sea turtles into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

Oil drilling hearing

A hearing is scheduled for this December to discuss oil drilling in northwest Florida.

