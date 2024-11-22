The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 15, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Rays stadium deal is in doubt after vote to delay bond decision by St. Pete City Council

The deal to keep the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg may be coming apart. Yesterday the St. Pete City Council voted to delay the consideration of bonds for a proposed new $1.3 billion baseball park near the current site of Tropicana Field.

Floridians still have time to apply for hurricane SBA loans

Floridians still have time to apply for relief from damage sustained during Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but deadlines are fast approaching.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /