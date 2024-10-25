The Scoop: Fri. Oct. 25, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pollution in Tampa Bay from Mosaic after Milton

The Mosaic Company said polluted water flowed into Tampa Bay from their Riverview plant following Hurricane Milton.

Sarasota County beaches will reopen

A handful of Sarasota County beaches will be re-opening this weekend after 2 weeks of closure due to the destruction brought by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Pinellas Sheriff arrests 80 for looting and scams after Milton

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said over 80 people were arrested for looting and scams involving “vulnerable beach residents and businesses” in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

International Climate Action Day

One organization released a roadmap lawmakers can use to address climate change in a way that promotes both the economy and the environment.

