The Scoop: Fri. Sep. 13th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Lia Marsee
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Panel discussion with pot experts discuss pros and cons of Amendment 3

The proposed constitutional amendment to legalize weed within Florida has received bipartisan support.

Student arrested at Blake High School with two loaded guns

Yesterday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested by Tampa Police. He was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Jurors find Uhuru Four guilty of conspiracy

African People’s Socialist Party Chair Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess, Jesse Nevel and former Uhuru member Augustus Romain were found guilty of conspiring.

Tampa temporarily changing its water disinfection process

A new chemical will be used starting Monday to disinfect the water. The department is referring to this as routine maintenance.

ACLU files joint lawsuit over the states handling of Amendment 4 information

The state argues its website and ads are fact-based and focused on transparency.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

