The Scoop: Fri. Sep. 13th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Panel discussion with pot experts discuss pros and cons of Amendment 3

The proposed constitutional amendment to legalize weed within Florida has received bipartisan support.

Student arrested at Blake High School with two loaded guns

Yesterday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested by Tampa Police. He was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Jurors find Uhuru Four guilty of conspiracy

African People’s Socialist Party Chair Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess, Jesse Nevel and former Uhuru member Augustus Romain were found guilty of conspiring.

Tampa temporarily changing its water disinfection process

A new chemical will be used starting Monday to disinfect the water. The department is referring to this as routine maintenance.

ACLU files joint lawsuit over the states handling of Amendment 4 information

The state argues its website and ads are fact-based and focused on transparency.

