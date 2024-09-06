Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Sep. 6th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Lia Marsee
Pollution continues in Sarasota Bay and in Manatee County

Tropical Storm Debby has caused significant changes in wildlife and water quality in Sarasota Bay. While in Manatee County there have been more than 50,000 wastewater spills.

A state website seems to lobby against Florida’s abortion rights amendment

Yesterday, the Florida Agency for HealthCare Administration produced a webpage bashing the state constitutional amendment which protects access to abortion.

 Fifteen year old girl for threatening to ‘shoot up’ a school

“A fifteen year old girl has been arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ a school on social media,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

West Klosterman conservation group might come up short at fundraising deadline

The goal of the West Klosterman conservation group to raise one-and-a-half million dollars by September 15th is coming up short of $400,000.

State Rep. Dianne Hart fires back against allegations

A State representative from Tampa is firing back after being accused by a Hillsborough County Commissioner of lying on financial documents.

Democratic members of Congress want an investigation into Florida State Parks development plan

Five Democratic members from Florida’s Congress requested an investigation into the plans to construct hotels, golf courses, and other developments on nine state parks. 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

