The Scoop: Mon., August 7, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Ian recovery funding

Hurricane Ian made landfall last September and devastated parts of Florida. FloridaCommerce held a public meeting Friday at the University of South Florida about federal recovery funding.

Florida AP Psychology

Students in Florida may be able to take the Advanced Placement course in psychology after all. The College Board hopes Florida teachers now will be able to teach the full course without fear of punishment.

15% of adults suffer from serious hearing loss

Florida has the third highest incidence of serious hearing loss in the U.S. and many everyday occurrences are above the 85 decibel threshold where damage begins.

Student Debt relief plan faces attempted block

A federal court is being asked to block the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $39 billion dollars in student loans. It is being argued that the administration overstepped its power when it announced the forgiveness in July.

Former high-level officials denounce DeSantis’ position with Disney

A group of Republican former high-level government officials is calling Governor DeSantis’ takeover of Disney World’s governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.” Disney says the Florida governor violated the company’s free speech rights.

Florida under heat advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of Florida from 11 this morning until 7 this evening with heat index values of up to 110. The National Weather Service suggests you drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

