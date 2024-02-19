The Scoop: ,Mon., February 19, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida wetlands oversight
A federal judge has invalidated Florida’s existing oversight of wetland permitting impacts on imperiled species
Election registration deadline
The deadline to register to vote or switch party affiliations ahead of Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary is 2/20.
Hillsborough School Board candidates
Candidates for the Hillsborough County School Board race shared their perspectives on education at a political forum held in Ybor City.
St. Pete Survey
The City of St. Petersburg is currently conducting an online community survey to gather input from residents regarding their opinions on the future of the city.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
