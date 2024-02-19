The Scoop: ,Mon., February 19, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida wetlands oversight

A federal judge has invalidated Florida’s existing oversight of wetland permitting impacts on imperiled species

Election registration deadline

The deadline to register to vote or switch party affiliations ahead of Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary is 2/20.

Hillsborough School Board candidates

Candidates for the Hillsborough County School Board race shared their perspectives on education at a political forum held in Ybor City.

St. Pete Survey

The City of St. Petersburg is currently conducting an online community survey to gather input from residents regarding their opinions on the future of the city.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

