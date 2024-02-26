The Scoop: Mon., February 26, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

AAUP sanctions New College of Florida

The American Association of University Professors has voted to sanction New College of Florida, citing substantial noncompliance with widely accepted standards of academic governance.

DeSantis sends Floridians to the Texas-Mexico border

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida Highway Patrol and National Guardsmen will be deployed to the southern border.

Another pedestrian is struck and killed

A hit-and-run pedestrian fatality occurred at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 12th Street South in St. Petersburg. The Police Department is investigating, but details about the type of vehicle involved are still unknown

Local middle school NASA experiment

A local middle school has been chosen by NASA to participate in a science experiment focusing on growing crops in moon soil.

US Supreme Court will hear Florida social media law

The US Supreme Court is set to make a crucial decision regarding the regulation of content on social media platforms. Considering whether Florida and Texas should have increased control over social media content.

