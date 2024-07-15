The Scoop: Mon. July 15th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump shot at campaign rally over the weekend

Former President Donald Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. 3 people in the crowd were shot, with one being fatal and the other two critically wounded.

U.S. House votes down inherent contempt resolution

The US House voted on a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt on Thursday.

Republican Nation Convention begins today, and activists will still protest

While thousands of delegates converge in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, other groups also travel to the city to protest.

Tampa releases a playbook to address heat inequities

If you’ve walked outside recently, then you’ve felt the heat. Tampa has experienced near-record temperatures already this year.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /