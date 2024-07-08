Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. July 8th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Share

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Tampa today on a day-long campaign swing

The Biden Campaign comes to Tampa, with First Lady Jill Biden slated to appear at an American Legion Post 111 at 3 pm today.

DeSantis vetoes bill for in-tuition for incarcerated people

Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed more bills this past session than any other during his office. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us how one would have allowed prisoners to qualify for in-state tuition in public colleges.

Florida abortion numbers track down despite increase last month

Abortions in the state of Florida are tracking downward compared to last year.

Tampa giving $100k to eligible homeowners for critical repairs

The Healthy Homes Program in Tampa has received nearly 2 million dollars in federal grants. WMNF’s Leah Burdick Reports how the city plans to use that money to help homeowners.

Hillsborough County Schools offers students free meals

Hillsborough Schools are offering students free meals. WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports how the county is making it possible.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , ,

You may also like

Roe vs. Wade demonstration for abortion access
Political committee supporting Florida’s abortion rights ballot measure adds $293,000

A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment...

A sprinkler with water projecting into a surrounding of green plants.
Water restrictions for Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco extended

Despite recent rains, the Tampa Bay region continues to experience...

student meal
Next school year Hillsborough public schools are offering free meals

Hillsborough Public Schools are offering students free meals for the...

The Supremes, The Presidency, The Congo

Eleven-year-old Ziki Swandi was working as an “artisanal miner” (hand-tool...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday
Player position: