The Scoop: Mon. July 8th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Tampa today on a day-long campaign swing

The Biden Campaign comes to Tampa, with First Lady Jill Biden slated to appear at an American Legion Post 111 at 3 pm today.

DeSantis vetoes bill for in-tuition for incarcerated people

Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed more bills this past session than any other during his office. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us how one would have allowed prisoners to qualify for in-state tuition in public colleges.

Florida abortion numbers track down despite increase last month

Abortions in the state of Florida are tracking downward compared to last year.

Tampa giving $100k to eligible homeowners for critical repairs

The Healthy Homes Program in Tampa has received nearly 2 million dollars in federal grants. WMNF’s Leah Burdick Reports how the city plans to use that money to help homeowners.

Hillsborough County Schools offers students free meals

Hillsborough Schools are offering students free meals. WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports how the county is making it possible.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

