The Scoop: Mon. June 10th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier up for parole

An Indigenous activist is trying to get parole. Leonard Peltier was convicted in 1975 for killing two FBI agents in a shootout and has spent the last 48 years in the prison system.

Polk County Sheriff’s Department announces new A.I. Lab

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Florida Polytechnic University to create an artificial intelligence investigative unit.

Trash rates in Tampa are going up

Rates for trash collection in Tampa are going up. WMNF’s Chris Young reports this comes after the City Council approved the first increase in nine years.

Local governments push back on vacation rental bill

A bill passed this year by the Florida Legislature would give the state more power to regulate short-term vacation rental platforms like VRBO and Air BNB. But some local governments are pushing for a veto.

