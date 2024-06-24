The Scoop: Mon. June 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

2nd anniversary of US Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade
Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the landmark decision by the U-S Supreme Court that overturned Roe versus Wade.
Florida political committee gets more funding to fight against abortion amendment
A political committee fighting against the proposed amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution received over 100-thousand dollars of funding in two weeks alone.
Group brings inflatable IUD to Tampa park
Americans for Contraception brought a 20-foot, inflatable intrauterine device, or IUD, to Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa on Friday.
Tampa Police to get fleet of electric vehicles
Tampa officials announced a major change to its police department last week.
