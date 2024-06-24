Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. June 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Share

2nd anniversary of US Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade 

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the landmark decision by the U-S Supreme Court that overturned Roe versus Wade. 

Florida political committee gets more funding to fight against abortion amendment

A political committee fighting against the proposed amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution received over 100-thousand dollars of funding in two weeks alone.

Group brings inflatable IUD to Tampa park

Americans for Contraception brought a 20-foot, inflatable intrauterine device, or IUD, to Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa on Friday.

Tampa Police to get fleet of electric vehicles

Tampa officials announced a major change to its police department last week.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

You may also like

AI
St. Pete news org introduces AI reporter ‘Cora Quantum’

Listen: A St Petersburg news outlet just hired a new...

Critical Mobilization in the State

Central Avenue in the 1940s Tampa FL Anthony Perkins will...

A person holds a sign in front of a building.
Abortion rights activists say reproductive healthcare is at risk

Today marks the second anniversary of the landmark decision by...

Florida Capitol
Here are 22 new Florida laws: from Dozier compensation to exotic dancer restrictions

Florida’s 2024-2025 fiscal year will arrive next week with a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 Don’t miss the musical magic of @kellerwilliams live in Tampa! Experience the awe-inspiring talent of Keller Williams as he returns to @skipperssmokehouse for an unforgettable evening on December 6th. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #Events #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase @tropicoblvd! Join us for another great show featuring a quirky, soulful rock band from St. Petersburg, known for their summer-on-acid sound. This energetic five-piece band, influenced by Phish, Fleetwood Mac, Arcade Fire, and The Grateful Dead, delivers a large, communal vibe and strong songwriting with dual singers. Don't miss their hypnotic live performance and interview by the awesome Ken Apperson! Watch Live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! See you at 2pm! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Last night's Juneteenth Celebration was awesome! 🎉 Check out some highlights of the event! 📸 Hope to see you at the next one! 🌟 #JuneteenthCelebration #wmnf 🌈 Retro Throwback to St Pete Pride 2012! 🎉 Don’t miss the 2024 St Pete Pride Festival this Saturday, June 22nd. Let’s make this Pride Month unforgettable! #PrideMonth #StPetePride #wmnf 🎙️✨ On June 14th, we hosted 13 students and 2 chaperones from Camp Fire Sunshine for a music project and station tour! Their enthusiasm and creativity highlighted the importance of youth in advancing our community radio mission. Thank you, Camp Fire Sunshine! 🎶📻❤️ #WMNF #YouthPower
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday
Player position: