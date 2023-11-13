The Scoop: Mon., November 13, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Should Florida pay candidates’ legal fees?

Amid former president Donald Trump’s current legal problems, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants a new law to fund legal fees for presidential candidates in the state.

Rep. Angie Nixon responds to “All of them” comment

Last week the Florida House rejected a resolution that called for an “immediate de-escalation and cease-fire” in the war between Israel and Hamas. It included an extraordinary scene with dozens of lawmakers turning their backs on the proposal’s sponsor, Democratic Representative Angie Nixon, after an emotional debate that included accusations of anti-Semitism against supporters of a cease-fire. During a speech supporting her measure, Nixon asked how many Palestinian lives are enough and Republican Representative Michelle Salzman shouted, “All of them.” Nixon spoke about that exchange on WMNF’s True Talk, hosted by Ahmed Bedier.

Florida shortfall of medical workers

Florida’s population is growing but there is a shortfall of doctors and nurses. The Florida Senate will start crafting legislation to expand access to health care.

Fee for Florida medical cannabis license

Florida health officials argued a formula used to set a $1.33 million price tag for medical marijuana license renewals properly carries out state lawmakers’ policy choices, The Florida Department of Health in December adopted a rule creating a formula for establishing the fee which made license-renewal costs for the state’s medical-marijuana operators more than 22 times the $60,000 biennial fee paid since the cannabis program started six years ago.

Nikki Haley plans to spend big in Iowa

Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign will spend $10 million in advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire starting in December. It’s a major investment designed to give the former United Nations ambassador an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. They’re both trailing far behind former president Donald Trump in the polls.

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF