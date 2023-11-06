The Scoop: Mon., November 6, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Police presence in Ybor City

100 officers were patrolling in their vehicles, on foot, by bike, and on horseback in Ybor over the weekend. Two sixteen-year-olds were arrested for felonies. Police made nine other felony arrests and seventeen arrests for misdemeanors. One gun was recovered and officers made 210 traffic stops.

Judicial circuit consolidation

On Friday, a committee appointed by the Florida Supreme Court unanimously recommended against shrinking the number of judicial circuits in the state.

Special session begins

The Florida Legislature returns to the Capitol today for a special session as lawmakers consider new sanctions against Iran. They will also vote on resolutions expressing support for Israel’s right to defend itself and consider a $35 million dollar grant program to help secure Jewish schools, synagogues, and institutions. The Legislature will also take up issues like hurricane relief, property insurance, and more provisions for developmentally disabled students.

Constitutional amendment threshold

A proposal to make it harder to change the Florida Constitution is back on the 2024 legislative session agenda. Republican Representative Rick Roth filed a proposal Friday (HJR 335) that would require the approval of two-thirds of voters to amend the Constitution.

SunRail to Lakeland?

The Florida Department of Transportation released a map showing stops for SunRail train service in Polk County. The state agency is recommending seven stations in Polk. A consultant shared details in a presentation to the Polk Transportation Planning Organization last month.

Rally for Israel

A crowd assembled in St. Petersburg’s North Straub Park yesterday to show support for Israel. About 150 people attended the event organized by the Shoresh David synagogue under the name the Tampa Bay Committee to Bless Israel. On Saturday there was a massive national demonstration for peace and for Palestine in Washington D.C.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

