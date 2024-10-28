Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. Oct. 28, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share

Debate on Florida’s Amendment 3 

WMNF’s The Skinny hosted a forum on the Florida Constitutional amendment that would legalize the recreational use of cannabis for adults. Republican State Senator Joe Gruters represents parts of Manatee and Sarasota Counties and spoke in favor of Amendment 3. Dr. Jessica Spencer is the Florida Director of Advocacy for Vote No on Amendment 3.

Debate on raising taxes to supplement Hillsborough Schools

Hillsborough County voters will decide on whether to renew a Community Investment Tax. Plus they will decide on a millage increase that would generate a projected $177 million annually. District 7 School Board incumbent Lynn Gray spoke Friday on WMNF’s The Skinny in favor of the tax increases. Former Hillsborough School Board member Steve Cona spoke against them.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane & Willie Chambliss

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Tampa mayor threatens higher property taxes if sales tax renewal doesn’t pass in November

Listen: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wants residents to vote yes...

Tampa Bay community gardens with the Coalition of Community Gardens

Anni and Tanja discuss community gardens in Tampa Bay with...

SCOTUS protest
Florida abortion rights amendment group adds $4.55 million

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee had raised nearly $108.68 million...

Marijuana. By Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, May 2011.
Trulieve puts $28 million into the Florida cannabis amendment campaign

As of Saturday, Trulieve had made $141 million in cash...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes 🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation 🎶 It’s time for another WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY! 🎶 with featured artist TopHouse! 🙌✨ Tune in today at 2 PM! Click Listen in linktree (in bio), through the WMNF app, or 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎧 You don't want to miss it! ⬇️📽️ #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: