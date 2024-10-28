The Scoop: Mon. Oct. 28, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Debate on Florida’s Amendment 3

WMNF’s The Skinny hosted a forum on the Florida Constitutional amendment that would legalize the recreational use of cannabis for adults. Republican State Senator Joe Gruters represents parts of Manatee and Sarasota Counties and spoke in favor of Amendment 3. Dr. Jessica Spencer is the Florida Director of Advocacy for Vote No on Amendment 3.

Debate on raising taxes to supplement Hillsborough Schools

Hillsborough County voters will decide on whether to renew a Community Investment Tax. Plus they will decide on a millage increase that would generate a projected $177 million annually. District 7 School Board incumbent Lynn Gray spoke Friday on WMNF’s The Skinny in favor of the tax increases. Former Hillsborough School Board member Steve Cona spoke against them.

