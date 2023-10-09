The Scoop: Mon., October 9, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Young Floridians lost Medicaid

Half of Floridians losing Medicaid coverage are 20 years or younger. Democratic state legislators are calling for more to be done to prevent loss of coverage.

Radioactive road materials

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ state transportation agency advised fertilizer giant Mosaic to double the size of its controversial proposal to test radioactive phosphate manufacturing waste as an ingredient in road building. Phosphogypsum contains radium-226, which emits radiation during its decay to form radon, a potentially cancer-causing, radioactive gas.

Attacks spark demonstrations

More than 200 people gathered yesterday for a demonstration in support of the people of Palestine after the Israeli Prime Minister declared war following attacks from Hamas that killed hundreds of people. Across the street, a small group gathered in response, holding flags of Israel. Law enforcement officers escorted the group back to their cars.

Mack Truck workers strike

4,000 union workers at Mack Trucks are on strike after a tentative five-year contract agreement that negotiators had reached with the company was voted down. Union President Shawn Fain said 73% of workers voted against the deal. The UAW represents Mack workers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida.

Outsider candidates enter race

Two serious third-party candidates have already launched independent bids for the presidency in the past week. Robert Kennedy Jr. is ending his Democratic run by switching to independent, while another independent bid is looming. Some say this may undermine the strengths of the major parties.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

