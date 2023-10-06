Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

State legislators sound alarm on Floridians losing Medicaid coverage

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
stethoscope on money
By merznatalia via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

Half of Floridians losing Medicaid coverage are 20 years or younger, and Democratic state legislators are calling for more to be done to prevent loss of coverage.

An analysis by House Democrats shows that, of the over 524,000 Floridians who have lost coverage in the last four months, nearly 50% are individuals aged 20 or younger.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell blamed the DeSantis administration at a press conference in September.

“Florida can and should be doing more to prevent eligible Floridians from being dis-enrolled from Medicaid, but there’s been an absolutely unacceptable absence of leadership from the DeSantis administration.  I guess children from low-income families in Florida don’t poll well in the GOP primary with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire”

The Democrats are asking the state to expand the Department of Children and Families customer call center capacity, provide additional training to DCF staff, and increase the number of automated eligibility renewals.

The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee will hear presentations on October 11th  from AHCA, the Department of Children & Families, and the Florida Healthy Kids Corp. about redeterminations, according to a calendar published Monday.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Times reports Florida terminated medical coverage for almost 63 thousand residents during the pandemic, according to a new federal audit.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., October 6, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Jacksonville police beat man Last Friday, Le’Keian Woods was brutally...

Both sides speak out after viral arrest of Jacksonville man

On Friday, a black man was brutally beaten by officers...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thurs., October 5, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Challenge to violent protest law Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court...

abortion rights rally
Florida abortion rights initiative tops 400,000 signatures

A proposed constitutional amendment ensuring abortion rights has topped 400,000...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed