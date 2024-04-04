Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thu., April 4, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Hillsborough tax

The Hillsborough County Commission voted to continue on renewing the half-penny sales tax that has funded billions in projects throughout the country over the last few decades. The Tampa Bay Times reports the commissioners voted 5-2 to add the tax to the November ballot. Votes would be asked whether they would like to renew the sales tax for 15 more years which is half of the original lifespan of the tax. The proposal is scheduled to be heard by the public at 10 a.m. on April 17th.

Robinson Preserve

An almost 700-acre preserve in northwest Bradenton is home to untouched nature and wildlife. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Manatee County officials announced yesterday a more inclusive way for all to explore the preserve.

Rays stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays say they want to stay in St. Pete- that is, if they can get elected officials to agree to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars of public money to the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District including a new baseball stadium. Some elected officials are concerned that they don’t have enough details to see if the investment is worth it – including St. Pete City Council member Lissett Hanewicz who spoke yesterday on WMNF’s MidPoint.

Pedestrian death

A deadly crash in Winter Haven that involved a pedestrian is under investigation. The Polk County Sherriff’s Office said that the pedestrian was hit and killed about two miles from LEGOLAND Florida. The pedestrian has yet to be identified but the driver remained on the scene following the crash.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

