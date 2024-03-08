Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., March 8, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Aida Sarsenova
Mosquitos adapt to climate change

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that this adaption could mean changes when it comes to the spread of harmful diseases.

Hurricane Ian relief funds

A new investigation has found that groups connected to Governor DeSantis received Hurricane Ian funds quickly, while others missed out.

Book challenges in Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County School Board will soon decide the fate of two books that are being challenged as inappropriate for students.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

