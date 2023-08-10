The Scoop: Thurs., August 10, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Orange County prosecutor suspended

Orange County State Attorney Monique Worrell railed against Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press conference yesterday. DeSantis accused Worrell of “neglect of duty and incompetence”. U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, whose district includes Orange County, called Worrell’s suspension a “blatant abuse of power and fascism”.

Demonstrators rally for Tampa 5

Demonstrators and political leaders rallied in Tampa yesterday. They want charges to be dropped for protesters facing court after challenging the University of South Florida’s diversity policies.

Local Girl Scout builds adult literacy resource portal

According to the National Literacy Directory, 1 in 6 adults in the U.S. lack basic reading skills. A local Girl Scout is trying to help improve literacy.

Property purchases restricted by country of origin

Three state agencies are getting started on rules to implement a new law that restricts certain people from buying property in Florida based on their country of origin.

Extreme heat leads to record electricity use

Spectrum News reports the extreme heat pushed Tampa Electric customers to set a new record for summer electricity use with 4,640 megawatts. That surpassed the previous hourly record of 4,514 MW by the largest margin the company has ever experienced in summer.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF