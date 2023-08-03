The Scoop: Thurs., August 3, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Donald Trump to surrender to federal authorities

Donald Trump is scheduled to surrender to federal authorities in Washington this afternoon. He will be booked and fingerprinted before being escorted to his arraignment, which has been set for 4 pm. Trump has been charged based on his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A local member of Congress who reflected on that fateful day.

St. Pete to be awarded millions for infrastructure

St. Petersburg will be awarded over 20 million dollars from the state for infrastructure improvements. This means lower-than-expected utility fees for St. Pete residents in the future.

Huge coral die-off expected for Florida reefs

Scorching ocean temperatures have caused most Florida corals to bleach, and scientists expect a mass coral die-off this summer. Congress member Kathy Castor was asked about what can be done to avert a marine life disaster.

St. Pete Fire Rescue Chief under fire

St. Pete City Council member Richie Floyd is calling for a “change in leadership” at St. Petersburg Fire Rescue after a city survey in which multiple employees anonymously describe a hostile work environment. The Tampa Bay Times reports that several comments accuse Fire Chief Jim Large of failing to create an equitable workplace for minorities, and of making sexist, racist, and homophobic remarks. Large’s administration has faced criticism before, in part for not having enough minorities in senior ranks. Currently, just five of 78 officers are black.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

