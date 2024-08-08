The Scoop: Thurs. August 8th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen:

John Morgan criticizes Florida’s response to high insurance prices

John Morgan, the founder of Morgan & Morgan. Speaks out of the property insurance crisis in Florida.

You can hear the whole interview on our website

An appeals court will decide if Hillsborough voters can decide on a tax for schools

An appeals court will be deciding soon if a tax referendum to pay for school teachers will appear on the November ballot.

University faculty unions in Florida challenge a Florida law that prevents arbitration of personnel disputes

University faculty unions are challenging a 2023 state law preventing arbitration for personnel disputes. The Federal Arbitration Act preempts the state block on arbitration.

Gun rights groups have filed a lawsuit challenging Florida’s ban on open-carry

Gun Owners of America, the Gun Owners Foundation & gun owner Richard Hughes have filed a lawsuit against a ban on open-carry weapons. This comes a year after Governor Ron DeSantis passed a law eliminating the need for a license to carry.

Today is the deadline to request a Vote By Mail ballot

You have until 5 PM today to request a Vote By Mail ballot for the primary election on Aug 20th.

Certified nursing assistants picket outside of long-term care facilities

nursing assistants will be picketing outside of care facilities across Florida. They are calling for higher wages and increased staffing.

