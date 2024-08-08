Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. August 8th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Listen:

 John Morgan criticizes Florida’s response to high insurance prices

John Morgan, the founder of Morgan & Morgan. Speaks out of the property insurance crisis in Florida.

You can hear the whole interview on our website

An appeals court will decide if Hillsborough voters can decide on a tax for schools 

An appeals court will be deciding soon if a tax referendum to pay for school teachers will appear on the November ballot.

University faculty unions in Florida challenge a Florida law that prevents arbitration of personnel disputes

University faculty unions are challenging a 2023 state law preventing arbitration for personnel disputes. The Federal Arbitration Act preempts the state block on arbitration.

Gun rights groups have filed a lawsuit challenging Florida’s ban on open-carry

Gun Owners of America, the Gun Owners Foundation & gun owner Richard Hughes have filed a lawsuit against a ban on open-carry weapons. This comes a year after Governor Ron DeSantis passed a law eliminating the need for a license to carry.

Today is the deadline to request a Vote By Mail ballot

You have until 5 PM today to request a Vote By Mail ballot for the primary election on Aug 20th.

Certified nursing assistants picket outside of long-term care facilities

nursing assistants will be picketing outside of care facilities across Florida. They are calling for higher wages and increased staffing.

Listen:

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

