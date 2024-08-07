Florida attorney and “Pot Daddy” John Morgan speaks on recreational marijuana, Kamala Harris, and property insurance

Attorney John Morgan // Zoom

Attorney John Morgan is the founder of America’s largest personal injury firm, Morgan and Morgan.

He’s also a fierce advocate for marijuana rights, and has giving thousands to Democratic campaigns.

Morgan began his advocacy arguing for alternatives to addictive pain medications after his brother, Tim Morgan, was paralyzed as a teenager.

Tim passed away last month.

WMNF’s Chris Young spoke to John Morgan about his current fight for the proposed recreational marijuana amendment on November’s ballot, where he stands on the Harris/Walz ticket, and property insurance.