The Scoop: Thurs. June 27th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
DeSantis appoints Christine Miller to Hillsborough Commission

Ron DeSantis appointed Christine Miller to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners to replace Michael Owen who recently resigned to run for State House.

Suzy Lopez expands Hillsborough’s gun violence unit

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Suzy Lopez is putting a renewed focus on an issue the U.S. Surgeon General is calling a “Public health crisis” after a noticeable increase in gun violence in Tampa.

Hillsborough teachers and school district agree to new terms

Teachers and the school district are anticipating a tax referendum on the November ballot that could generate more money for employee pay.

Anna Paulina Luna is trying to detain Merrick Garland

Anna Paulina Luna says Attorney General Merrick Garland should be held in contempt. Earlier this year, the House committee subpoenaed Garand for an audio recording of Special Counsel Rober Hur’s interview with President Biden.

Polk County prescribed burn

There will be a 25-acre prescribed burn today within the Polk County Environmental Lands Gator Creek conservation area in northwest Polk.

DeSantis vetoes four bills

The four bills vetoed involved public records, cybersecurity liability, professional license requirements for barbers and cosmetologists, and requiring the Florida Department of Health to take steps in swimming restrictions if water quality does not meet standards.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

