The Scoop: Thurs. Nov. 21st, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on November 21, 2024 • by Sage Roberts
St. Pete will take two stadium votes today

The city leaders of St. Petersburg are voting today on funding for a new Rays stadium.

Pending home sales are falling in Tampa and around Florida

With the hurricanes and insurance costs, the amount of home sales in Tampa are falling.

Four Florida universities still have ties to “countries of concern”

Following a law passed last year, Florida universities are cutting ties with “Countries of concern” but a report shows that some universities still have those ties.

Florida must pay 725,000 in legal fees after a court battle over the “Stop WOKE Act”

