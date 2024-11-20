Donate Now!
UF, USF among four Florida schools with ties to foreign ‘countries of concern’

Posted on by Chris Young
UF higher education university
University of Florida, Gainesville, at dawn. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Apr. 2023).

Listen:

Following a law signed last year by Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida universities are cutting ties with “countries of concern” that they do business with.  Information presented at a State University System Board of Governors Meeting shows four universities, including the University of South Florida, still have ties.

A 2023 Florida law heavily restricts how universities interact with countries China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria.

Dr. David Norton, Vice President for Research at the University of Florida, presented a report exposing Florida schools with ties to these countries.

“As we know, this is an area of tremendous concern,” Norton said.

The report was presented Wednesday at a State University System Board of Governors meeting. It showed 140 engagements with FIU, FSU, UF and USF. The agreements are with China, Russia and Venezuela. Only 16 of them, spread through the four schools, remain active.

Some included agreements for lab materials, technology, and payment with the countries of concern. But Norton said there are no concerns about national safety.

“Of the agreements that remain intact at present, we don’t have any concerns relative to loss of IP, security reasons,” Norton said.

Despite this, they are working to eliminate the ties.

USF has reported that it sent termination notices for all remaining agreements.

