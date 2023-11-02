Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs., November 2, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Palestinian refugee camp bombed again

Fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters is being reported as the bombardment of the occupied territory in northern Gaza and Gaza City intensifies. Israel’s bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp has been called “disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes” by the UN.

 

Support for Israel

A new University of South Florida survey shows most Americans support providing military aid to Israel but oppose committing American troops to fight directly against Hamas.

 

Biden believes pause is necessary

Meanwhile, President Biden has called for a humanitarian “pause” in the conflict.

 

Bicyclist killed

A 51-year-old woman was killed at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and SR 60 in Bartow while riding her bike early yesterday morning. Data from the US Department of Transportation shows Florida leads the nation when it comes to bicycle fatalities.

 

Bicyclist in critical condition

Pinellas Park Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. The cyclist was traveling northbound on US Highway 19 N on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene but was quickly located by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The victim is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

 

Vigil for victims of Ybor shooting

The group Moms Demand Action organized a community vigil and silent walk at Centennial Park last night to honor the victims of last weekend’s Ybor City shooting. Two people were killed and 16 others injured early Sunday morning. 22 yr. old Tyrell Phillips is being held on second-degree murder charges. Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson says she plans to make a motion for a temporary curfew in Ybor City.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

