New survey reveals most Americans support military aid to Israel, humanitarian aid to Palestinians

Posted on by Chris Young
Palestine and Israel flags by Ruma Aktar via iStock for WMNF News.

Most Americans support providing military aid to Israel but oppose committing American troops to fight directly against Hamas. This comes from a new University of South Florida survey released a week before the GOP presidential debate comes to Miami.

The survey measured attitudes from Americans regarding violence in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and more. Stephen Neely is an associate professor in the School of Public Affairs at the University of South Florida.

“We see a majority in both major parties and among independents who support providing military aid in the form of weapons and ammunition to Israel in the fight against Hamas, but we do not see that extend to the idea of committing American troops to the conflict.”

A majority in both parties also support the United States providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by the conflict.

“I think that Americans are seeing the distinction between Palestine and Hamas, and that’s an important point, I think, to understanding and addressing the conflict from the American perspective.”

They also surveyed Americans about American aid to Ukraine. He noticed shifting attitudes in the Republican Party.

“Ukraine’s a really interesting issue right now. We continue to see strong support among Democrats, and for the most part, among independents for continued aid to Ukraine, but we’re starting to see a bit more of a fracture within the Republican party itself. So, Republicans are a little less likely now to view the investment America has made in Ukraine as being worth the cost.”

This survey results come as Republican presidential contenders gear up to debate in Miami on November 8th.

